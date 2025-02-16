Texas manager Bruce Bochy said Saturday that the team is thinking of Gray as a starter, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports. Recent rumors and reports suggested the Rangers are considering using Gray as a closer.

Gray confirmed that he hasn't been approached by anyone in the organization about the possibility of being a closer or reliever, although the pitcher said he'd do whatever is best for the club. "[Gray closing], it's not in our focus right now," Bochy said. "During the season, as always, you make adjustments. I'm not saying that we plan on doing it, but you've got to figure ways to make a team better." The 33-year-old right-hander, who spent three separate occasions on the injured list in 2024, was good out of the bullpen in a small sample size. Gray allowed one run across 5.2 relief innings against the Astros and Diamondbacks on the way to Texas winning the World Series in 2023.