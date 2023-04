Gray (elbow) played catch on consecutive days and is expected to throw an in-between starts bullpen session Wednesday, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

The news couldn't be any better for Gray, who was smoked last Saturday by a 109.3 mph comebacker off his throwing elbow. After reporting minimal pain and playing catch Sunday and Monday, the right-hander is scheduled to throw a bullpen Wednesday, ahead of Friday's start against the Athletics.