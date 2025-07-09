The Rangers announced that Gray (forearm) will make a rehab start Wednesday for Triple-A Round Rock.

Gray will be making his first appearance in a game since March 14, when he fractured his right forearm after being struck by a comebacker in a Cactus League contest. He was cleared to begin a throwing program in May, and after building up through a series of bullpen sessions and live batting practice sessions over the last few weeks, he's now reached the final phase of the recovery process. Assuming the Rangers plan on having Gray get stretched back out as a starter, he'll likely need at least two or three starts in the minors before he would be considered for a spot in the big-league rotation. Gray could be ready to return from the 60-day injured list at some point in late July or early August.