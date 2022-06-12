Gray struck out 10 in six innings, allowing one run on three hits, three walks and a hit batsman in an 8-6 win Sunday against the White Sox. He did not factor into the decision

Gray allowed a two-out rally in the first inning to account for the only run against him. He did not allow another hit until the sixth inning. Gray has struck out at least 10 batters and allowed only one run in two of his last three starts. The 30-year-old has a 67:25 K:BB with five home runs allowed in 58 innings this year. His next start will likely be next weekend in Detroit.