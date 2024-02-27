Gray threw two innings in an intrasquad game Tuesday, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports. He allowed one run on two hits and a walk while striking out three.

Gray is set to occupy a spot on the rotation while the Rangers cope with injuries to Jacob deGrom (elbow), Tyler Mahle (elbow) and Max Scherzer (back). The 32-year-old Gray sparkled in the first half of 2023 but became inconsistent and eventually landed on the injured list with forearm tightness. His plan during the offseason was to adjust his pitch mix in 2024. Normally a heavy fastball-slider hurler, Gray plans to add more changeups and curveballs to the mix. "Hopefully we go from using them two or three times [per game] again to closer to 10," he said. "So just trying to show the slider and fastball less... It'll make the fastball and slider a little bit better." Gray threw well out of the bullpen during the Rangers' postseason run, but he should get a long run in the rotation until the injured starters return. Scherzer is due back in June while deGrom and Mahle are projected for the second half.