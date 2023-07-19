X-rays turned up clean on Gray's left leg following his early exit from Wednesday's game against the Rays, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Gray was lifted from his afternoon start versus Tampa Bay when he got struck by a Yandy Diaz comebacker in the top of the fifth inning, but he escaped with only a bruised left shin. It sounds like the 31-year-old right-hander will be able to stay on turn and take the ball again for the Rangers early next week in Houston. He scattered eight hits and one walk over 4.1 scoreless frames Wednesday while striking out four. Texas led 1-0 at the time of his departure.