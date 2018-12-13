The Rangers acquired Romano from the White Sox on Thursday in exchange for cash considerations.

Romano is headed to Texas shortly after being selected with the third pick in Thursday's Rule 5 draft. The 25-year-old righty spent the majority of the 2018 season with Double-A New Hampshire, posting a 4.13 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 125:41 K:BB across 137.1 innings (25 starts). Romano could make some starts for the Rangers given their lack of rotation depth, though he seems more likely to work in a low-leverage role out of the bullpen.