Leclerc (elbow) was reinstated from the 60-day injured list Thursday.
Leclerc missed most of the 2020 season due to a shoulder issue and underwent Tommy John surgery in March of 2021 that has kept him sidelined since then. However, the right-hander began a rehab assignment in late May and posted a 5.00 ERA, 11:5 K:BB and 1.56 WHIP in nine innings over nine appearances between the Double-A and Triple-A clubs. Leclerc earned double-digit saves in 2018 and 2019, but he may not be in the mix for closing duties right away since Joe Barlow has been effective in a ninth-inning role this year. However, it's possible that Leclerc works his way back into a setup role now that he's fully healthy.
More News
-
Rangers' Jose Leclerc: Moving rehab to Triple-A•
-
Rangers' Jose Leclerc: Makes second rehab appearance•
-
Rangers' Jose Leclerc: Begins rehab assignment Wednesday•
-
Rangers' Jose Leclerc: Nearing rehab assignment•
-
Rangers' Jose Leclerc: Moves to 60-day IL•
-
Rangers' Jose Leclerc: On track for June return•