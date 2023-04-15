site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Jose Leclerc: Shuts door Friday
Leclerc retired the side in the ninth inning of Friday's 6-2 win over Houston.
Leclerc had been warming up when the Rangers plated an insurance run, making it a non-save opportunity. Still, it was a nice bounce back for Leclerc who blew a save his last time out.
