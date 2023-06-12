Leclerc allowed one hit and struck out two over 2.2 scoreless innings in Sunday's 7-3 loss to Tampa Bay.

Leclerc, pitching for the first time in eight days, came on in the fourth inning after the Rays chased starter Martin Perez. Leclerc opened the season as the Rangers' closer, but has dropped to a middle-long relief role. He hasn't allowed a run over his last seven innings, but manager Bruce Bochy continues to use other arms when games are on the line.