Jung was diagnosed with a left hand contusion after exiting Wednesday's game against the Reds in the top of the third inning, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Jung picked up the injury in question during his first at-bat of the day in the top of the second, when he was hit by a pitch. He was able to take his base and then played the field for the next half inning, only to exit the contest when his next turn came up in the batting order. Fortunately for Jung, preliminary X-rays have ruled out any structural damage to his hand, but he should still be viewed as day-to-day heading into Thursday's series opener versus the Yankees.