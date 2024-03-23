Jung (calf) is starting at third base in Saturday's Cactus League game against the Royals.

Jung hasn't played in a Cactus League game this spring after straining his left calf during fielding drills in February. He was able to serve as the designated hitter in a minor-league game Monday, and the Rangers seem to be comfortable testing his calf in the field Saturday. Assuming Jung avoids any setbacks and doesn't aggravate his calf during the game, he should be set to start at the hot corner on Opening Day.