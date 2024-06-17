Jung (wrist) started at third base and went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored for Triple-A Round Rock on Sunday.

Jung kicked off a rehab assignment for the Express and played five innings in the field. Texas manager Bruce Bochy previously targeted Jung for 30 at-bats before returning to the major leagues, but the manager acknowledged Sunday to Kennedi Landry of MLB.com that it's a fluid situation. "We'll kind of monitor how things are going with him, the at-bats, how his body is bouncing back," Bochy said. "But we don't have a specific number." Jung fractured his wrist on April 1 and underwent surgery the following day leading to his stay on the 60-day injured list.