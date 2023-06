Jung went 3-for-5 with a solo homer and two runs scored in Monday's win over the White Sox.

Jung had just one home run through 14 games this month but he's now gone deep twice in his last three appearances. Even after the three-hit day, the rookie third baseman has gone 16-for-64 (.250) across 17 June contests. Still, he owns an impressive .284/.339/.509 slash line with 30 extra-base knocks and 51 runs scored through 295 plate appearances this season.