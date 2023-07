Jung went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in a loss to the Astros on Monday.

Jung helped Texas get off to a fast start, swatting a two-run shot to left field in the first inning. It was his 20th long ball of the campaign, most among AL rookies and second among all first-year players behind only Corbin Carroll. Jung's standout campaign also includes a .275/.326/.490 slash line, 61 RBI and 64 runs, though he also leads the majors with 122 strikeouts.