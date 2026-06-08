Rangers' Josh Jung: Blast eighth home run Sunday

Jung went 2-for-4 with a home run, a walk, and three runs scored in Sunday's 10-0 win against Cleveland.

Jung mashed his eighth homer of the season off Joey Cantillo in the third inning as part of a four-run frame that helped put the game out of reach early. Following Sunday's performance, the third baseman has recorded a hit in 15 of his last 17 games. During that stretch, he's batting .338 with three homers and three doubles. Jung is now slashing .313/.368/.487 with 16 doubles, 29 RBI and 31 runs scored across 253 trips to the plate this year.