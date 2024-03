Manager Bruce Bochy said Sunday that Jung (calf) has been cleared to resume baseball activities, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

The 26-year-old has been sidelined since he suffered a left calf strain in mid-February, but he's now ready for baseball work and is taking swings in the batting cage Sunday. Jung should ramp up his activities over the next week and could make his spring debut before too long if he has no further issues with his calf.