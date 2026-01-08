Jung agreed to a one-year contract with the Rangers on Thursday, avoiding arbitration, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The terms of the deal have yet to be disclosed, but Jung was estimated to make about $2.4 million in his first year of arbitration eligibility, according to Spotrac.com. The third baseman played in a career-high 131 games last season, but he scuffled to a .251/.294/.390 slash line while hitting just 14 home runs.