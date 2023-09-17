Jung (fractured left thumb) will rejoin the Rangers in Arlington on Monday after an encouraging weekend of rehab, the Dallas Morning News reports. "He had a really good day yesterday, a really good day," Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said. "A lot of improvement from the day before as far as comfort, seeing the ball, hard contact."

Jung, who rehabbed at the Rangers' complex in Arizona this weekend, faced live pitching and played three innings on Saturday. He'll fly back to Texas on Sunday, rejoin the club on Monday and be further evaluated. Jung met with Arizona-based hand specialist Dr. Don Sheridan on Thursday and was given full clearance to return to baseball activities. He could still be activated for the Rangers' series against the Red Sox, which starts Monday.