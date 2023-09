Jung went 3-for-5 with a two-run homer and three total runs scored in Wednesday's victory over the Red Sox.

After missing six weeks with a fractured thumb, Jung is now 5-for-14 (.357) in three games since returning to the Rangers' lineup. While the injury may have hampered his Rookie of the Year odds, Jung's still had a breakout campaign, slashing .277/.324/.492 with 23 homers, 73 runs scored and 70 RBI through 475 plate appearances.