Rangers manager Skip Schumaker said Jung is dealing with "a little something" in his hamstring and is day-to-day, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Schumaker said Jung would likely be back in the lineup for Friday's Cactus League matchup with the White Sox. With Jung idle Thursday, Ezequiel Duran is making the start at third base. Jung appeared in 131 regular-season games last season and slashed .251/.294/.390 with 14 home runs, 61 RBI, 53 runs scored, four stolen bases and a 27:129 BB:K across 511 trips to the plate.