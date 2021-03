Jung is unavailable Friday due to pain in his left foot, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The exact nature and severity of Jung's injury are unclear. Jung has been reassigned to minor-league camp, so he won't be breaking camp on the active roster even if fully healthy. There aren't any particularly inspiring options blocking him at third base, however, so he has a chance to debut at some point this season if he's healthy and effective in the minors.