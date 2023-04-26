Jung exited Wednesday's game against the Reds after being hit by a pitch on his left hand, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Fortunately for Jung, the injury is to his non-dominant hand, but he should be considered day-to-day in any case until the Rangers provide an update. Ezequiel Duran entered the game a pinch-hitter to replace Jung, who entered Tuesday having slugged three home runs with 11 RBI in his last 11 games. He had struck out at a 42.9 percent clip during that stretch, however.