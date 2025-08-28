Jung went 3-for-6 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 20-3 win over the Angels.

Jung was about fifth on the list of offensive stars in the game, but the Rangers understand how important it is for the third baseman to get his groove back. A wrist injury that derailed him in 2024 has been followed by a season-long slump in 2025, when he was demoted to the minors for a stretch in July. Wednesday was his sixth straight start after getting a four-game breather last week to reset. The three-hit performance extended a hit streak to five games, during which Jung has gone 9-for-23 (.391) with a home run, a double and four RBI.