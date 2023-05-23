Jung went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Monday's 6-4 loss to the Pirates.
Jung singled in his first at-bat, and after being retired in back-to-back plate appearances, he launched a two-run home run in the ninth to cut Pittsburgh's lead to 6-4. It was the second straight game Jung hit a long ball, and he's also hit safely in 10 of his past 11 appearances. During that stretch, the 2019 first-round pick is slashing .318/.375/.477. On the season, he's hitting .263/.312/.474 with 10 homers and 30 RBI.