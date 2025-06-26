Jung went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and a third RBI in Wednesday's 7-0 victory over the Orioles.

Jung opened the scoring in the second inning with a two-out, RBI single before extending the lead to 3-0 with an opposite-field homer off Brandon Young, his eighth of the year. The 27-year-old Jung has gone 4-for-9 in his last two games following a rough 2-for-30 stretch. Overall, Jung's batting .246 with a .677 OPS, 34 RBI, 25 runs scored and four steals across 277 plate appearances this season.