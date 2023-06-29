Jung went 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and an additional run scored in Wednesday's 10-2 win over the Tigers.

Jung went deep in the third inning for his 16th home run and first in eight contests. His was one of three home runs hit by Texas. The young third baseman was held out of the starting lineup the previous day after a 3-for-25 (.120) stretch during which he failed to drive in a run. He actually snapped out of his funk a bit Tuesday, as Jung entered the game as a pinch hitter and drove in a run with a single.