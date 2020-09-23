Manager Chris Woodward said Tuesday that he expects Jung to reach the majors at some point in 2021, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Jung has spent the last three months at the Rangers' alternate site camp and will go to Arizona for the extended instructional league later this month. He has apparently impressed this summer, despite the untraditional developmental structure. Jung was seen as a hit over power third baseman, but he worked on tapping into more pull power this summer. Isiah Kiner-Falefa has had a breakout year at third base, so if he keeps it up in 2021, Jung may move to first base if he does indeed debut in his age-23 season.