Jung went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional RBI in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Orioles.

Jung extended the Rangers' advantage to 2-0 with an RBI single in the first inning and gave Texas the lead in the bottom of the sixth with a two-run homer, his second long ball of the season. The 2019 first-round pick now has a hit in five straight games, including an extra-base knock in three of his last four.