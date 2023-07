Jung went 3-for-4 with two doubles and a run scored in Friday's 7-1 loss to San Diego.

Jung was the lone highlight for the Rangers, whose bats couldn't do much against starter Joe Musgrove. Jung, who led off the ninth inning with a single, crossed the plate for Texas' lone run after a bases-loaded walk. The rookie third baseman has hit safely in five of the last six games with a home run and three doubles.