Jung (foot) made his season debut for Double-A Frisco on Tuesday and went 1-for-4 against Corpus Christi.

Jung served as the designated hitter for the Rough Riders and slotted in at third in the order. The activity marked the first time he's played in a regular-season game since the end of 2019. A top prospect within the organization, Jung had his 2021 season put on hold first by a delay in the minor-league season, then by a stress fracture in his right foot that required a screw to be inserted. Jung seemingly has a clear path to third base for the Rangers, but it's uncertain how last year's pandemic-impacted season and this year's injury delays that timeline.