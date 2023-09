Texas manager Bruce Bochy said Friday that Jung (thumb) is two to three weeks away from returning to game action, Shawn McFarland of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Jung, who had a plate and pins installed in his left thumb in early August, has started taking one-handed swings in the batting cage. Bochy said Jung will require rehab at-bats, so his return to game action would presumably start in the minors. That could push out his return to the majors to final week of the regular season.