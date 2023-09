Texas manager Bruce Bochy said Jung (thumb) could return as early as next week's series against Cleveland beginning Friday, MLB.com reports.

Bochy witnessed Jung take batting practice earlier this week and was impressed. "I saw him in the cage, swinging a bat, and I went, 'Whoa,'" Bochy said prior to Friday's game. "We all were shocked -- our trainer, our hitting guys." If Jung returns next Friday, that would be beat the original six-week timeline.