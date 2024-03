Jung underwent an MRI on Friday that showed improvement in his left calf, but not enough to ramp up his running program, Jeff Wilson of RangersToday.com reports.

While his recovery has been good news for the third baseman, Jung will not be upgraded to full activities anytime soon. When he's able to start his running program will ultimately determine his availability for Opening Day. Jung slashed .266/.315/.467 for 23 home runs and 70 RBI over 515 plate appearances in 2023.