Jung (shoulder) will play third base for the next six-to-10 days with the Rangers' Arizona Complex League affiliate before joining a minor-league affiliate, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Jung has been playing in the Arizona Complex League since July 27, though he had been limited to duties as designated hitter. That he'll be able to field his position is a positive sign in his recovery, as he was not originally expected to be able to do so for any portion of the 2022 season. Jung is projected to join Triple-A Round Rock once activated from the injured list.