Jung (wrist) played catch on the field prior to Wednesday's game against the Guardians, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Playing catch amounts to Jung's first known baseball activity since he underwent surgery April 2 to address a fractured right wrist. While being able to throw with his surgically repaired wrist is a step in the right direction, hitting high-velocity pitching will be the real test for Jung. He still looks to a week or more away from doing that, as Rangers general manager Chris Young previously said that Jung is facing an 8-to-10-week recovery timeline after his more damage to his wrist than expected was detected when surgery was performed, per MLB.com. Fantasy managers shouldn't bank on Jung returning from the IL until around early-to-mid June in a best-case scenario.