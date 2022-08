Jung (shoulder) started at first base and went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run for the Rangers' affiliate in the Arizona Complex League on Saturday.

That's two consecutive games with a home run for Jung. He underwent shoulder surgery in February, is rehabbing in the ACL, and beginning to play the field. After serving as a DH-only to start his rehab, Jung has made four starts in the field (three at 3B and one at 1B).