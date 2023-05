Jung went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional run scored and a walk in Sunday's 13-3 win over the Rockies.

Jung got the scoring started for the Rangers with his second-inning solo shot. It was his ninth homer of the year, but his first in 15 games. The third baseman is slashing .257/.308/.456 with 28 RBI, 30 runs scored, a stolen base and seven doubles through 43 contests in his first season as a near-everyday player.