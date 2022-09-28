Jung went 3-for-4 with two home runs, two runs and five RBI in a 5-0 win against the Mariners on Tuesday.

Jung was responsible for all five Texas runs Tuesday, connecting on a solo home run in the second inning, RBI-single in the sixth and three-run homer in the eighth to provide valuable insurance. The 24-year-old has recorded multiple hits in each of his last two contests, batting 5-for-8 with a double and two long balls to up his season line to .227/.250/.515 across 16 games. His slugging is propped up by five of his 15 leaving the yard.