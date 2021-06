Jung (foot) has been running the bases and is about 10-14 days from joining an affiliate, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.

It's unclear if Jung will join Triple-A Round Rock, where he was expected to start 2021 before suffering the stress fracture in March, or a lower-level affiliate. It is safe to assume, however, that the Rangers will exercise caution in timing the return of one of their top prospects.