Jung (shoulder) will be activated from Triple-A Round Rock's 60-day injured list Tuesday and start at third base in his season debut for the affiliate, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Entering spring training, Jung looked like the leading candidate to open the season as the Rangers' starting third baseman, but his hopes of breaking camp with the big club came to an end when he ultimately required surgery to repair his torn left labrum, an injury he sustained while lifting weights. At the time of his procedure in late February, Jung was expected to miss 6-to-8 months, but he progressed much faster in his recovery than anticipated. The 24-year-old began a rehab assignment July 28 in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League, and after hitting .240 with three home runs while seeing time at both corner-infield spots over eight games, he'll get the green light to debut for Round Rock. If Jung holds up well physically and shows that he can consistently hit for power at Triple-A coming off shoulder surgery, a late-season promotion to the Rangers could still be in play.