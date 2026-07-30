Rangers' Josh Jung: Recovery stalled

Rangers manager Skip Schumaker said Thursday that Jung's recovery from a left calf strain has "not trended in the right direction," Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The Rangers were hopeful that Jung would be ready for activation from the 10-day injured list when first eligible Saturday, but that's not going to happen. Schumaker noted that Jung's progress, or lack thereof, is "kind of at a standstill right now." With Corey Seager (back) slated to return from the IL on Friday, Ezequiel Duran will shift over from shortstop to handle third base until Jung is ready.