Jung (wrist) was pulled from his rehab assignment Friday to be evaluated in Arlington before the Rangers decide whether or not to activate him this weekend, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Jung went 4-for-17 in four rehab games with Triple-A Round Rock and could be cleared to rejoin the Rangers' active roster this weekend. The third baseman hasn't played since fracturing his wrist on April 1 and was initially expected to receive roughly 30 at-bats in the minor leagues before being reinstated. Josh Smith and Ezequiel Duran have been handling most of the third base work during Jung's absence.