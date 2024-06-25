Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said Tuesday that Jung (wrist) returned to Texas to be evaluated and "make sure everything's fine," Kennedi Landry of MLB.comreports.

The 26-year-old was shut down over the weekend after experiencing residual soreness in his surgically repaired right wrist, and he apparently wasn't able to resume taking live batting practice Monday as hoped. Bochy didn't rule out a return before the end of the currently road trip, which finishes up this weekend in Baltimore, but for now Jung's immediate outlook is up in the air as he gets checked out.