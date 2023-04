Jung went 2-for-3 with two walks, a double and two runs scored in Tuesday's 8-5 extra-inning win over the Royals.

Jung was back at third base after getting a day off Monday. The 25-year-old hit safely in seven of 10 games, posting a .263/.333/.474 line with two home runs, two doubles, five RBI and seven runs. Third base was a black hole for the Rangers in 2022 but not so this season.