Jung went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Tigers.

Jung finished the month of May with a .917 OPS and heads into June on a 14-game hit streak, during which he's posted a .434/.492/.792 line. The whole lineup hit during May, leading MLB with a .286 average, and Jung was one of four Rangers to post more than 30 hits.