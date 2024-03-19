Jung (calf) served as the designated hitter in a minor-league game Monday, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

In order to get as many at-bats as possible, Jung was the leadoff batter in every inning and went 2-for-4 with two singles. Texas manager Bruce Bochy is hopeful Jung will be ready to go by Opening Day and sees the third baseman playing in two exhibition game against the Red Sox at Globe Life Field on March 25-26. The manager has not ruled out a start in a Cactus League game before the Rangers break camp.