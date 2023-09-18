Jung (thumb) was activated from the 10-day injured list Monday and will start at third base and bat fifth in the Rangers' series opener with the Red Sox, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Jung went through workouts earlier Monday, with manager Bruce Bochy verifying afterward that the 26-year-old would return to the lineup after team doctors were satisfied with how he his surgically repaired left thumb had responded to baseball activities. The return of the All-Star third baseman should be a major boon to the Texas lineup as the Rangers look to secure a playoff spot over the final two weeks of the season.