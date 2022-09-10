Jung started at third base and went 2-for-4 with with a solo home run and stole a base in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Blue Jays.

Jung's contract was selected from Triple-A Round Rock on Friday, and the prospect made a much-anticipated debut. He fulfilled the hype by homering in his first at-bat, mashing a Ross Stripling changeup over the fence in left field at a rate of 102.6 mph, and became just the 12th player in MLB history to hit a homer and steal a base in his debut, per Kennedi Landry of MLB.com. Jung wasn't much a stolen-base threat in the minors, swiping seven bags over 153 games, and has a 40-grade run tool.