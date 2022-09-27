Jung snapped an 0-for-19 skid with two hits in Sunday's loss to Cleveland, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

The Rangers are letting Jung get experience over the final month regardless of the results, which have been a mixed bag. We're seeing Josh at this level. And it's given us information and we'll just see where that leads to, but he has to see the game with this level and see where he fits in," Texas interim manager Tony Beasley said. A hopeful sign is that seven of Jung's 12 hits have gone for extra bases, but an area to work on is a 28-to-2 strikeout-to-walk ratio. The organization's hitting coaches will address the decrease in walks and increase in strikeouts over the winter and into spring training, and the Rangers don't sound overly concerned by the slump in Jung's first exposure to major-league pitching.